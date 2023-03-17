DC Comics’ new Superman movie will restore ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’ as the hero’s slogan – two years after the comic-maker controversially dropped the phrase in favor for one more inclusive.

The motto’s reinstatement was confirmed in a Wednesday press release that further revealed DC Studios has already tapped Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn as a director.

Set to release in 2025, Legacy will serve as a return to the hero’s roots, showrunners wrote, following recent deviations that included a comic that saw him come out as gay, and the scrapping of the aforementioned slogan that originates from a radio serial that aired during World War II.

Both maneuvers came within weeks of each other in 2021, as rivals like Marvel made a series of progressive pushes that would later be criticized for a lack of quality.

Superman’s new, since-scrapped ‘mission statement’ – ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ – spawned similar backlash, potentially spurring DC’s recently unveiled decision to ditch the new adage.

