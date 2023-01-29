A highly drug-resistant strain of gonorrhea has been detected in the U.S. for the first time, raising concerns among public-health officials about the scarcity of treatments and a future when gonorrhea could become untreatable.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said on Jan. 19 that it had detected two cases of a novel strain of gonorrhea that was more impervious to existing antibiotics than any other strain previously recorded in the U.S.

“This is a warning and an opportunity,” said Kathleen Roosevelt, who leads the state agency’s sexually transmitted infections division. “We know gonorrhea is increasing, drug resistance is increasing and antibiotics are starting to run out.”

Gonorrhea, caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is primarily spread through sexual contact or from a mother to an infant during childbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gonorrhea is the second-most commonly reported bacterial sexually transmitted infection in the U.S., after chlamydia, and incidence of the disease has risen sharply in recent years, the CDC said.

Almost 700,000 cases of gonorrhea were confirmed in the U.S. in 2021, a 130% increase since 2009, the CDC said. Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, reduced screening and less access to care could have contributed to longer, untreated infections in some patients and more spread, the CDC said.

Gonorrhea continues to evolve, increasing resistance to available antibiotics, infectious-disease experts said. In 2020, about half of all gonorrhea infections in the U.S. were estimated to be resistant to at least one antibiotic, the CDC said.

