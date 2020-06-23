New York Post:

The strong summer sun is capable of wiping out 90 percent or more of coronavirus in just 34 minutes, a new study has found.

Scientists suggest that “midday sunlight in most US and world cities during summer” is extremely effective in inactivating the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the study published earlier this month.

The virus, however, is most infectious from December until March — when it can live for up to a day or more “with risk of re-aerosolization and transmission in most of these cities.”

The study, which appeared in the journal Photochemistry and Photobiology, was authored by Jose-Luis Sagripanti and David Lytle — scientists who are retired from the US Army and Food and Drug Administration, respectively.

HERE’S THE STUDY: Estimated Inactivation of Coronaviruses by Solar Radiation With Special Reference to COVID-19

More at The New York Post