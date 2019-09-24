NEW YORK POST:

According to a new study, there are zero health benefits to eating a gluten-free diet for most people.

What’s more, they’re shelling out two-to-three times more cash to follow the needless trend.

Take Matt Hopper, a 32-year-old nurse in Washington, DC, who gave up gluten and stopped eating bread and pasta in 2011. He says his health didn’t improve — but he lost a lot of dough.

At the time, Hopper was working part time at Whole Foods and suffering from various stomach issues. As he watched the shelves fill up with trendy gluten-free products, he wondered if they could be the cure for what ailed him.

“All these celebrities were talking about going gluten-free and how healthy it was,” Hopper tells The Post. “So I just sort of self-diagnosed myself.”

For a year, he stopped eating gluten — proteins found in certain grains such as wheat, rye and barley — but his stomach problems persisted.

“I didn’t feel any better in terms of energy or the way my GI system was reacting to food,” he says. The only major change he noticed was the economic burden of spending “an extra $100 or so a month” on groceries for “flourless chocolate cakes.”