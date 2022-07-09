Brooke Jenkins has been named the new San Francisco District Attorney by Mayor London Breed and will be sworn in on Friday after the city’s former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a far left progressive, was recalled in June.

Fox News reported that Jenkins was a former prosecutor for Boudin’s office but eventually resigned last year after disagreements with her boss. She became a vocal critic of Boudin and joined the campaign calling for his removal.

Jenkins said of Boudin, “He is failing to prioritize public safety. He has made political policy positions more important than what is necessary to protect the citizens of San Francisco. We are seeing lives actually be lost as a result of his failed policies.”

41-year-old Boudin was a first-time political candidate who was elected in 2019 with 50.8 percent of the vote as part of a national slate of progressive prosecutors who pledged police reform.

Soon after he was elected, San Francisco saw a rapid increase in cases of murder, violent crime, theft, shoplifting, burglaries, open-air drug markets and increased drug use.

