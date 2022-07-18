On July 8, San Francisco mayor London Breed swore in Brooke Jenkins, who she appointed to replace recently recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

In the days since, Jenkins has fired at least fifteen employees, all of whom were either hired by or allied with her predecessor as she attempts to turn things around in the crime-ridden city.

“Today, I made difficult, but important changes to my management team and staff that will help advance my vision to restore a sense of safety in San Francisco by holding serious and repeat offenders accountable and implementing smart criminal justice reforms,” Jenkins said in a statement on Friday.

She reiterated that she had promised to “restore accountability and consequences to the criminal justice system while advancing smart reforms responsibly.”

“My new management team, which will include the addition of three women of color with decades of prosecutorial experience at the highest levels,” she continued, “will help our office deliver on that promise. I have full faith and confidence that these women will promote and protect public safety while delivering justice in all of its various forms.”

As the California Globe reports, among those hired by Jenkins is Chief Assistant Ana Gonzalez, who had previously been fired by Boudin in 2020 for not aligning herself with the former DA’s progressive ideology.

Many of those let go by Jenkins expressed their frustration on Twitter.

