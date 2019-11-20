GOP.COM

Time for Democrats to conduct more focus groups! New polling this afternoon should be setting fire alarms off in Democrat circles: Adam Schiff is losing his war for public opinion on impeachment.·

According to a new MU Law poll, support for impeachment in Wisconsin has dropped four points in the past month to just 40% of registered voters in Wisconsin. 53% oppose impeachment.

A national poll from Morning Consult released yesterday found that just 40% of independents now support impeachment, a ten-point drop from just two weeks ago. “The first week of the House’s public impeachment hearings,” Morning Consult wrote, “did not move public support for the inquiry in Democrats’ favor.”

Another national poll from Gallup found that President Trump’s approval rating has actually ticked up since Adam Schiff began impeachment hearings.Democrats were hoping their public impeachment hearings that began last week would be the game-changer they desperately need to fulfill their quest to impeach the president. Instead, voters’ eyes are glazing over as they recognize these hearings for what they are: a pointless, partisan sham.

– Andrew Clark, Rapid Response Director, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.