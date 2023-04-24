President Joe Biden may be 48 hours away from announcing his reelection bid. But nearly 3 out of 4 Americans are hoping he has a last-minute change of heart.

According to a new poll out Sunday from NBC News, 70 percent of Americans do not want Biden to run for a second term, compared to only 26 percent who do. Among those who don’t want the 80-year-old president to pursue a second term, 69 percent cite age as a reason why, with 48 percent calling it a “major” reason.

Worse yet for Biden, the new survey shows him facing a steep uphill climb in a general election. The NBC poll shows 41 percent of Americans plan to vote for Biden in 2024, compared to 47 percent who say they will back the Republican nominee.

If there is a silver lining to the dismal numbers for Biden, it’s that he is still more popular than his most likely 2024 opponent. In all, 38 percent have a positive view of Joe Biden, compared to 48 percent who have a negative view. And while those numbers might ordinarily spell doom for an incumbent seeking a second term, they are significantly better than those of former President Donald Trump — about whom just 34 percent of Americans hold a positive view, compared to 53 percent who have a negative view.

Still, a Biden run appears to be on the verge of becoming official. Multiple outlets are reporting that the president will announce his reelection bid on Tuesday.

