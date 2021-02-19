Thursday, February 18, 2021 – ‘MARIJUANA: THE JOYS AND THE MEDICAL DANGERS – THE REAL SCIENCE’
Savage yells at Schumer’s speech on TV; McConnell turns on Trump; McConnell’s connections to communist China through his wife, Elaine Chao’s family; The seven RINO’s who turned on Trump; Savage reads from Hemingway while cooking swordfish; coffee and agitating news of the day.
RECENT PODCASTS
Monday, February 15, 2021 – ‘NOT GUILTY! BUT GUILTY: THE DEM PERSECUTION OF AMERICAN JUSTICE’
Savage yells at Schumer’s speech on TV; McConnell turns on Trump; McConnell’s connections to communist China through his wife, Elaine Chao’s family; The seven RINO’s who turned on Trump; Savage reads from Hemingway while cooking swordfish; coffee and agitating news of the day.
Monday, February 8, 2021 – ‘CAN YOU BE HAPPY IN A SAD WORLD?’
Can we expect to be happy all the time? How the media manipulates us into unhappiness through absurd expectations. Savage on Sorrow. Which religions bring the most happiness. The Seven Deadly Sins, how the media glorifies these sins. A boating mishap leads to happiness. Long Days Journey Into Night.
Monday, February 1, 2021 – ‘COFFEE AND NEWS OF THE DAY + INTERVIEW WITH HOLLYWOOD LEGEND STEVEN PAUL’
Free Form News and Views with the “Old” Michael, Interview with Hollywood legend Steven Paul, Trickle Up Poverty and Janet Yellen’s Speaking Fees, The Reddit Stock Surges, Savage reads “The Speculator in the Garden of Numbers” from A Savage Life
Monday, January 25, 2021 – ‘TRUMP’S REPORT CARD + TRIBUTE TO LARRY KING’
avage previews Trump’s report card, reviews Biden’s first week. Savage gives moving eulogy to Larry King. King Interviews Savage in 2017 for the book Trump’s War, revisits why Savage was called the Godfather of Trumpamania, they discuss the first 100 days of Trump’s Presidency, The Fairness Doctrine, the Republican Health plan, infrastructure, privatization is the key, General Mattis, Russia Collusion, Russia as the Natural Ally to fight ISIS, the travel ban, the wall, being a proud nationalist and a strong conservationist, global warming and real science. Savage revisits Trump’s War to see how we did, gives Trump’s Report Card, reflects on Trump’s Legacy.
Monday, January 18, 2021 – ‘HOW BLM HIJACKED MLK’
Savage goes back in the archives to 2014 and 2015 to recount his experience of unexpectedly going to Memphis Tennessee and visiting the Lorraine Motel where MLK was assassinated. Savage discusses how and why MLK’s dream was hijacked. Savage discusses the history of society and how it can exist going back to Cicero and discusses how slavery had been the norm in the world for millennia. CS Lewis’ thoughts on equality and obligation.
Monday, January 11, 2021 – ‘MOB RULE – SOME MOBS ARE MORE EQUAL THAN OTHERS’
To be clear, what happened at the Capitol was wrong and those who rioted should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Yet make no mistake this was not spontaneous. It had been building for many years. We could go back to the Occupy Wall Street movement and the other Occupy movements. The leftists were taking over portions of cities without one word from the media without one word from the government at the time. Under the leftist government and so this mob rule that we saw, however frightening and repugnant it may be to most of us, it did not come out of a vacuum. It is the result of a pressure that had been building going way back, probably even before the occupy movement. I could even take it back to Ruby Ridge and I will do so at another time.
Monday, January 4, 2021 – ‘COVID CONCENTRATION CAMPS + COMMENTS ON THE TRUMP TAPE’
Savage addresses the bill in New York setting up basically what are Covid Concentration Camps, The Washington Post deceptively edited a conversation with the President and Georgia officials over election fraud. The missing flu numbers. K9 officer on video punching his K9 partner. Janet Yellen taking millions in speaking fees. The billionaires that got rich during covid. More news of the day. Sound of the day. The Trump Tape, Slaoui and Fauci both deceive on the vaccine. Boy in the basement part 2.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2020 – ‘LISTENERS TALK – NEXT TO LAST RADIO SHOW OF THE SAVAGE NATION’
Savage reminisces about his 26 years in radio, reviews some amazing accomplishments, and encourages listeners to call with THEIR memories and favorite moments.
Thursday, February 11, 2021 – ‘THE PHONY DIVISIVE IMPEACHMENT SHOW TRIAL’
History will see this impeachment as biggest political blunder in history. Coffee and News of the Day. Savage speaks to mystic about losing faith in God. Savage reads a simple prayer to remind us about connecting head, heart and hands to work as one for God each day. What Dems are doing to Trump mirrors what the Romans did to Tibeirus Gracchus, a populist Roman politician who was killed by the Ancient Roman “swamp”. Sound of the day, CNN compares Capitol riot to Rwandan genocide. Impeachment managers film similar to propaganda of Leni Reifenstahl’s Triumph of the Will.
Thursday, February 4, 2021 – ‘VIRUS-KILLING FOODS + COFFEE & NEWS OF THE DAY’
Savage wakes up to good news, a possible virus killing plant, Thapsia Garganica, may kill Covid, explains what this plant is. Savage gives a list of spices used in foods that can help build immunity, Savage reads from his book Earth Medicine, Coffee and News of the Day, Savage explains how the weather may be helpful in fighting Covid.
Thursday, January 28, 2021 – ‘GOD’S WILL? A TALE OF 2 STATES: CALIFORNIA VS. FLORIDA – DO LOCKDOWNS WORK?’
Savage monologue – A Covid Tale of Two States, similar to Dickens a Tale of Two Cities, Fauci is the highest paid government employee, Biden’s Covid deceptions, New South Africa strain, vaccines are not working to combat it. Dem Governors reconsidering opening their states, California Vs. Florida, California was hiding data, lockdowns destroy everything, Children in Nevada committing suicide because schools closed. Covid madness around the world, The virus causes neurological problems, don’t think the vaccine won’t. Savage reads from Hemingway – Islands in the Stream.
Thursday, January 21, 2021 – ‘THE INAUGURATION OF FEAR AND LOATHING’
Savage describes his dream about the Last Elephant, Biden’s first actions: appointing transgender to Dept. of HHS, and bringing in a bust of Hugo Chavez, monologue on the Inauguration of Fear and Loathing, Savage breaks down the 17 executive orders signed by Biden yesterday. Savage reads analysis from special forces soldier titled Winter is Coming, Savage describes what life is like under communist rule by reading from Life and Death in Shanghai by Nien Cheng
Thursday, January 14, 2021 – ‘IMPEACHMENT HYSTERIA PROVOKING 50% OF AMERICA’
Impeachment Hysteria, Pelosi is stoking a mass hysteria in this country over impeachment, News of the Day; Savage goes over the important headlines of the day, Savage explains the man in charge of impeachment, the night school nebbish. Liberal pollster and former Clinton strategist Mark Penn has a poll that shows Americans want compromise, not division. Savage gives a lesson about mass hysteria in America in the past and today.
Thursday, January 7, 2021 – ‘GOD BLESS AMERICA – THE DC RIOTS, THE GEORGIA STEAL, PLUS NEWSMAX FOUNDER CHRIS RUDDY’
Savage reads from the bible, explains ‘an eye for an eye’, Murder on Capitol Hill of innocent woman. The Dam Has Been Breached. Where Was the Outraged Media All Summer Long When Cities Were Burning, The Georgia Steal, Savage breaks down what happened in Georgia. Hear Savage’s Periscope post. Interview with Newxmax CEO Chris Ruddy
Friday, January 1, 2021 – ‘ETHNICITY & COVID + THE BOY IN THE BASEMENT’
IRST PODCAST OF SAVAGE NATION 2021, How Covid 19 affects different ethnic groups, News of the day, New Year’s Day 2021, Intro to Savage’s book The Savage Nation, A sneak peek at the upcoming film of Michael Savage by famed cinematographer who created T-Rex for Jurassic Park
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2020 – ‘LAST SAVAGE NATION RADIO SHOW PLUS SAVAGE’S SON RUSS’
Savage says goodbye to his audience, takes calls from listeners, interview with his son Russ. A great show and full of sweet moments. Savage breaks a lot of hearts when he says “And now I pass the burden I’ve been carrying, to all of you.”