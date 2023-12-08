New Pledges of Support to Ukraine Down 90 Per Cent in a Year: Report

A German research body that tracks donations to Ukraine says the value of pledges fell almost 90 per cent between Autumn 2022 and 2023, with levels dwindling since this Summer, around the time of Kyiv’s ‘Spring Offensive’.Pledges of military and financial aid to Ukraine are now lower than they were before the renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Keil Institute says of its latest tranche of data published through its Ukraine Support Tracker programme.

Noting donors have become “more hesitant in recent months”, Christoph Trebesch, a director at the Institute claimed “a further delay” to large aid programmes planned by the European Union and the United States of America would “significantly strengthen Putin’s position”.Illustrating the degree to which aid was drying up for Ukraine, the report stated “Newly pledged aid hit a low between August and October 2023” and had fallen a remarkable 87 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. The value of promises to Ukraine is now the lowest since January 2022, the month before Russia renewed its invasion.

