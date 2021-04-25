Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were once White House guests of former President Bill Clinton, new pictures prove.

The images were published by The Sun, days after Maxwell’s last court appearance on sex trafficking charges in Manhattan, related to her alleged procurement of underage rape victims for the convicted pedophile.

The disgusting duo were invited to the White House in 1993, after Epstein reportedly donated money to have the Oval Office refurbished.

They toured the East Room and the presidential residence during a reception, the paper reported.

The pictures expand the timeline of Clinton’s involvement with Epstein and Maxwell.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST…