New ‘Orwellian’ HHS pronoun mandate forces employees to ‘deny reality,’ violate law: legal expert

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has rolled out a new gender pronoun policy that one Heritage Foundation expert and former HHS official says violates employee rights and will result in firings for “misgendering.”

“HHS and the federal government is requiring its employees to speak falsehoods,” Roger Severino, the Heritage Foundation’s vice president for domestic policy and the former head of civil rights at HHS during the Trump administration, told Fox News Digital.

Severino first broke the story on X, formerly Twitter, last week. He wrote that HHS “imposed a transgender pronoun mandate on its employees who will now be forced to deny biological realities with their own words or face firing” and he included a screenshot of an email sent to employees at the department.

