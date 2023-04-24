A new NBC poll spells trouble for Joe Biden as he prepares to announce his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden will reportedly announce his reelection this week even though virtually no one wants him in the White House.

According to a new NBC poll, 53% of 2020 Biden voters say he shouldn’t run again.

64% of Democrats who voted for Sanders or Warren in the 2020 primaries think he shouldn’t run in 2024.

And a whopping 76% of voters under the age of 35 think Joe Biden should not run for president in 2024.

