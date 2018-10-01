FORBES:

Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with Mexico, which he specifically won’t call NAFTA. Instead, call it NAFTA Lite.

Details aren’t yet available, but an expected major focus was the automobile industry. An agreement reportedly would have to include greater use of U.S.-produced steel and workers paid at least $16 an hour and somewhere between 70% and 75% U.S. steel content versus the current 62.5%.

The presumption is that such an arrangement would benefit, among others, auto and steel workers in the U.S. because, all things being equal on the labor front, it would become easier and cheaper to send raw materials to U.S. factories that already paid higher wages. As the Wall Street Journal reported:

In recent days, Mexico and the U.S. have come much closer on some of the most contentious aspects of the negotiation, including rules of origin for automobiles that establish what proportion of a car must be produced in North America, and how much must be produced with higher-wage labor.

Starting at $16 an hour and a given percentage of steel usage only means those are the likely top figures. When you consider current states of affairs and the administration’s inclinations toward some things, like regulations, the ultimate results could be worse, at least for workers, than assumed.