Monkeypox patients around the world are suffering from symptoms not normally linked to the virus, leading to missed and mistaken diagnoses, researchers said.

Doctors are reporting some patients with only single sores from the disease, sometimes in the mouth, anus or genitals, according to a study released Thursday by the New England Journal of Medicine. The cases don’t conform to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of monkeypox.

“Case recognition is vital, and we haven’t been equipped to actually recognize the disease,” said Chloe Orkin, a clinical professor of HIV medicine at Queen Mary University in London and lead author of the study, said in an interview.

Monkeypox has infected more than 15,000 people in the global outbreak, about 2,300 of them in the US. Historically, the virus has primarily spread through contact with infected animals or through household contacts in areas of West and Central Africa where it’s considered endemic. Now, however, it’s spreading mainly via close contact among men having sex with men.

