New Migrant Caravan Leaves Southern Mexico Headed North

A new migrant caravan began walking through southern Mexico to make their way north toward the U.S. border, where some have expressed the expectation of crossing illegally and then requesting asylum or protection. Prior caravans disbanded once they reached Mexico City or along the way when government officials gave them certain travel documents and allowed them to get on buses or airplanes.

The new caravan, which is still in its early stages, is made up of approximately 1,800 migrants. The group began moving through the southern state of Chiapas, near the Mexican-Guatemalan border. The group is expected to journey northwest through Chiapas toward the state of Oaxaca. The group began organizing earlier this week and posted signs around the city parks and migrant shelters in Tapachula, Chiapas, announcing a start date of January 25. However, more migrants are expected to join the group in the coming days.

READ MORE