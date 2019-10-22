FOX NEWS:

A New Mexico police officer resigned earlier this month after body camera footage showed him throwing an 11-year-old girl to the ground after she had an alleged altercation with the school principal — which was reportedly sparked when she took more milk from the cafeteria than she was supposed to.

Farmington Police Officer Zachary Christensen said he became involved in the Aug. 27 situation at Mesa View Middle School after the sixth grader “assaulted” two school employees. Video of the incident shows the alleged assault involved the student brushing past the school principal as he holds a door shut.