New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) issued an order Friday suspending, for 30 days, state residents’ rights to carry guns for self-defense in Albuquerque.

The ban applies to concealed and open carry.

The Associated Press reported that the governor made the move in response to gun violence in the city of Albuquerque.

KOB4 noted the ban on carrying guns begins September 8 and runs for 30 days, after which the governor will make a decision about extending it.

More here.