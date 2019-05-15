THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Another New Mexico community has declared an emergency in response to the increasing number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Deming City Council voted Monday to make the declaration after City Administrator Aaron Sera noted that federal authorities dropped off migrants in Deming last weekend.

The Deming Headlight reports that at last count, 170 Central American migrants have been released in the community.

Shelters in Las Cruces also have been overwhelmed and are running low on food. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office recently paid to bus several dozen migrants to Colorado, and officials say more bus trips north are possible.

In April, Otero County declared an emergency over concerns that Border Patrol checkpoints in southern New Mexico were forced to close since agents were reassigned to help with the migrant surge.