Experts believe the method will lead to 700 more transplants each year by 2023

It is known as ‘Max and Keira’s law’ after Keira Ball’s death saved Max Johnson

However ministers admit system could be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis

Patients awaiting transplants have hailed a ‘game-changing’ new law which from today means that every adult is automatically considered an organ donor.

Under the legislation everyone in England will be deemed to have given consent for their organs to be donated when they die – unless they specifically opt out or are in an excluded group.

It is believed this method will lead to an additional 700 transplants each year by 2023.

