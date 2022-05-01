The Western Journal

A new book about first lady Jill Biden has been greeted with a yawn by the American public. Sales of “Jill: A Biography of the First Lady” have been so low that The Washington Free Beacon used the phrase “Doctor Dud” in the headline of its report on the book. All of 250 copies of “Jill” were sold in its first week on the market. The book was cited in a Friday report from Politico about the rather boring nature of the Biden administration. According to the report, the usually negative tomes about former President Donald Trump that came out during Trump’s first two years in office have sold vastly better than books about the administration of President Joe Biden.

