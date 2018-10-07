NY POST

In a scene from a recent campaign ad, Democratic US Sen. Bob Menendez, casually dressed in a button-down shirt, open at the collar, walks through working-class Union City, NJ, where he grew up in a family of Cuban immigrants. “I never forgot my roots,” says Menendez, 64, pointing a finger at the camera. But the folksy part of the clip ends abruptly, interrupted with a blaring voice-over, dripping with sarcasm: “Is he kidding?” The political commercial goes on to detail Menendez’s cozy relationship with a millionaire benefactor, flashing images of a private jet, clinking champagne glasses and sultry models — all scenes from a lavish, globe-trotting lifestyle a world away from the modest houses covered with aluminum siding and neat driveways of Menendez’s old neighborhood. It’s one of a handful of negative TV spots paid for by a super PAC whose Web site, ShamelesslyCorruptMenendez.com, reminds voters that New Jersey’s embattled two-term senator faced a historic federal corruption trial in 2017, where he had been accused of accepting bribes from his friend Salomon Melgen in return for political favors for him and a bevy of beauties, with many of the details first revealed by The Post.

