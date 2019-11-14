NEW YORK POST:

A New Jersey motorist creepily decorated his minivan with a slew of photos of teenage girls, including on the steering wheel and dashboard — and cops say their hands are tied because the activity is not illegal.

Local resident Stefanie LeBron spotted the grey Dodge Grand Caravan in a parking lot while she was out running errands in Edison on Nov. 2 and snapped photos, which she then posted to Facebook.

“I took a picture of his license plate as well because the s–t was creepy and he has to live over in that area,” LeBron wrote as she urged social media users to “share” her post that has been shared more than 2,300 times as of Wednesday.

“LOOK INSIDE THE VAN! That wasn’t even all of it,” LeBron said in reference to the numerous images of young women the driver had plastered inside his vehicle. “There were pictures of these young teenage girls all over his dashboard as you see just like the steering wheel.”

LeBron noted that some images were “some of the same girls, some not.”