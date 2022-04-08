Newsmax

Second graders in New Jersey public schools will be learning about gender identity this fall in an effort to meet the state’s sex education standards, according to Fox News. The standards were put in place in 2020, but actually take effect in September. They stipulate that New Jersey students, by the end of second grade, understand the “core ideas” that all “individuals should feel welcome and included regardless of their gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation.” According to the standards, “performance expectations” include talking about “the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior.”

