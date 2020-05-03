Fox News:

A professor at a New Jersey university doubled down Thursday, saying she’s tenured, after blaming President Trump and his supporters for the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, claiming it’s their fault African-Americans have been dying at a disproportionate rate.

“F— each and every Trump supporter. You absolutely did this. You are to blame,” were among the comments – several of them containing profanity – posted on Twitter this week by Brittney Cooper, an associate professor in the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Rutgers University.

“I said what I meant. And I curse cuz I’m grown,” she wrote in part in a series of tweets Thursday, adding, “I have tenure. Rutgers won’t be firing me for tweets.”



