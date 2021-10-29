Fox News:

Cooper also said that she believes that ‘White folks’ are not ‘eternal.’

A Rutgers University professor said, “We got to take these motherf—kers out,” when discussing White people in September.

Brittney Cooper, an associate professor in the Rutgers University Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, made the comment during an event titled, “Unpacking the Attacks on Critical Race Theory,” hosted by The Root.

“Like, the thing I want to say to you is we got to take these motherf—kers out. But, like, we can’t say that, right? We can’t say, like, I don’t believe in a project of violence. I truly don’t,” Cooper said.

Cooper was responding to a question posed by Michael Harriot, senior writer for The Root, who asked Cooper what can be expected out of White people from Black Americans.

Cooper also said that she believes that “White folks” are not “eternal.”

“But I do fundamentally believe that things that have a beginning have an ending. All things that begin end. White folks are not infinite and eternal, right?” Cooper said. “They ain’t going to go on for infinity and infinity. And that’s super important to remember that white colonialism and imperialism has a beginning. And in my way of thinking about the world, that means it has an end.”

She added that “Whiteness is going to have an end date, because despite what White people think of themselves, they do not defy the laws of eternity.”

“But Whiteness is largely an, you know, an inconvenient interruption,” Cooper said.

