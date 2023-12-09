New Jersey man Edward Mathews who screamed racial slurs at his black neighbors is jailed for EIGHT YEARS after shocking video of his abusive rant went viral

A white New Jersey man sobbed in court on Friday after he was sentenced to eight years in prison for racially abusing his black neighbors.

Edward Mathews, 47, went viral in July 2021 when he was seen hurling racial abuse at a black neighbor and spitting on him.

It later emerged that Mathews had for years terrorized black people living in the Essex Palace condominium in Mount Laurel, 17 miles east of Philadelphia.

Victims told how Mathews had fired BB pellets at their cars, called them ‘monkeys’, put feces on their properties, and sent them threatening emails and letters.

On Friday, a shackled and handcuffed Mathews, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, apologized for ‘my insensitive and disrespectful words in the past,’ the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

