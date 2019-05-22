NBC NEW YORK:

A New Jersey man has been arrested on charges he attempted to provide material support to terrorists, and law enforcement sources familiar with the case say he allegedly spoke of bombing Trump Tower and the Israeli Consulate in New York.

The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately clear, is expected to appear in federal court in Newark later Wednesday, law enforcement sources said.

In addition to allegedly discussing bombing Trump Tower in Manhattan and conducting surveillance on it as a target, the man also allegedly made threats against pro-Israel groups in the United States.

Law enforcement sources say he allegedly lied to enlist in the U.S. Army for training and sent money abroad in an effort to help support Hamas militants.