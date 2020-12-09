New York Daily News:

Hunters shot and killed 22 black bears on Monday in New Jersey, during the second segment of state-sanctioned bear hunting in the state, officials said.

Hunters in eight counties used guns to kill the bears during the second stretch of the 2020 “harvest” which extends through Saturday, according to the state Division of Fish and Wildlife.

During the first segment from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, hunters killed 336 bears using bows and muzzle-loaders, largely in Sussex County.

Bear hunting is also allowed in parts of Morris, Warren, Passaic, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties, officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to end the hunt next year. He signed an executive order in 2018 that barred bear hunting in state parks, forests and recreation areas.

