ABC NEWS:

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Wednesday morning to restore voting rights to more than 80,000 residents who are on probation or parole.

“I am proud to sign one of the most progressive expungement laws in the nation, which will allow more New Jerseyans the opportunity to fully engage in our society. I am also proud to enact legislation that will restore voting rights to over 80,000 residents on probation or parole, allowing them to fully participate in our democracy,” Murphy said in a press release.

The state will now create a “clean slate” expungement for residents who have not committed an offense in 10 years and who have not been convicted of the “most serious” crimes. The bill also requires that low-level marijuana convictions be sealed at the disposition of the case, so those convictions cannot be used in the future.

Murphy joined 16 other states which have restored voting rights to similar groups. Currently, Maine and Vermont are the only states where felons never lose the right to vote.