Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night condemned the treatment of a Capitol Police officer caught on camera wearing a MAGA cap on January 6, arguing that surveillance tapes showed he was doing his job and was wrongly forced out.

🚨BREAKING: In an interview with Tucker Carlson, former Capitol Police Lieutenant who was suspended for wearing MAGA hat says then assistant Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman who was later promoted by Nancy Pelosi kept vital info from Police on January 6th pic.twitter.com/LE6t41qEAa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2023

Carlson has been handed 40,000 hours of footage from inside the Capitol, which House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says was a decision made for transparency.

On Monday, Carlson claimed that the footage showed the rioters were ‘mostly peaceful’. On Tuesday, he spoke to Lt. Tarik Johnson about the unrest, and Johnson’s infamy after he was seen wearing the hat.

Johnson told Carlson that his bosses had failed them, saying the Capitol Police commanders were ill prepared and did not answer when he radioed seeking guidance.

He said it was shameful that his boss, Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman, who oversaw the department’s operations in the days leading up to the riot, had been praised by Nancy Pelosi and was now in a cozy role heading up policing at the University of California in Berkeley.

READ MORE