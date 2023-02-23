New Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage from January 6th shows an officer saying he was “set up”.

BREAKING: Officer says January 6 was a setup pic.twitter.com/bvLuON2Dux — Tank Man (@wittycommittee) February 22, 2023

Per Kyle Becker, the new footage stems from the bodycam footage of MPD officer Lawrence Lazewski which was used in the trial of Jan. 6th defendant William Pope.

Wait what’s this?



New body cam footage from J6 w/MPD discussing how “they set us up”?



“Let them take the [Capitol]”



This is why they don’t want more J6 footage released



The fingers will all point back at Pelosi & her staff secretly weakening security

VC: @RaheemKassam pic.twitter.com/oGYTOqvNPO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 22, 2023

The footage itself shows officer Lazewski approaching a group of officers on the upper Terrance of the Capitol.

One officer in particular that appeared on Lazeweski’s body camera footage appeared to be upset about how easily the Capitol was infiltrated and stated “They set us the [expletive] up. “That’s what they did. They set us up.”

