ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi set off a bomb that blew himself up during a raid by U.S. special forces President Joe Biden confirmed the leader of ISIS is dead after he blew himself and his family up during a raid by U.S. commandos on a house in northwest Syria on Thursday. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi set off a bomb that killed himself as well as members of this family, the White House said. Thirteen were killed, including six children and four women during the mission, which involved 24 Special Operations commandos backed by attack jets, Reaper drones and helicopter gunships. ‘At the beginning of the operation, the terrorist target exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, including women and children,’ a senior administration official said. In his statement Biden said al-Qurayshi was ‘taken off the battlefield.’ He added that he would address the operation in remarks later Thursday. ‘Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,’ the president said in a statement early Thursday morning. ‘Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.’

