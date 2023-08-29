New Hampshire Secretary of State Backs Down, ‘Not Seeking’ to Remove Trump from Ballot

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan told NBC News on Monday he is “not seeking to remove any names” from the Republican primary ballot after Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk urged his supporters to call Scanlan’s office following reports Scanlan was weighing using the Fourteenth Amendment to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot. On Friday, Scanlan met with New Hampshire attorney Bryant “Corky” Messner to discuss Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which says public officials are not eligible to hold office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States.

Scanlan openly flirted with the idea of keeping Trump off the ballot, telling the Boston Globe he would confer with New Hampshire’s attorney general on the issue. “Not being a lawyer and not wanting to make a decision in a vacuum, I will be soliciting some legal opinions on what is appropriate or not before I make any decision,” Scanlan told the Globe. “I have some in-house staff attorneys that are election experts. I will be asking the attorney general’s office for their input. And ultimately whatever is decided is probably going to require some judicial input.”

