New Hampshire Republican debate is CANCELED after Nikki Haley said she would only face off with Trump and Biden

The New Hampshire Republican debate scheduled for Thursday night has officially been canceled after GOP hopeful Nikki Haley said she would only debate former President Donald Trump – or President Joe Biden.

A day after the Iowa caucuses, the presidential race has moved to New Hampshire, with the Granite State a do-or-die endeavor for Haley, who came in third place in Iowa but is within striking distance of Trump in some New Hampshire polls.

During her speech to supporters Monday night at the West Des Moines Marriott, Haley proclaimed that she would make the primary a ‘two-person race.’

On Tuesday she started acting like it.

‘We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it,’ she posted to X Tuesday morning.

