A New Hampshire high school has planned a ski lift graduation, scrapping an in-person ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seniors at Kennet High School will each be going up to get their diplomas on a ski lift, with an empty seat between each student, that will take them to the top of a 2,000 foot summit of Cranmore Mountain. “People will ride it up, get their diploma, get a picture of them on the top of a mountain, they’ll go to a different place with a second photographer, and get a pretty amazing backdrop,” said the school’s principal, Kevin Carpenter in an interview with WCAX. Students will be called alphabetically to ascend to the mountain top which is expected to take 30 minutes per graduate. They are abiding by social distancing rules by having an empty chairlift in between each student.

