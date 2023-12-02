New Hamas atrocity proves group stands for death, not Palestinians

Hamas barbarians have committed yet another atrocity.

This time it’s a forced propaganda video featuring Yarden Bibas, father of Kfir and Ariel Bibas and husband to Shiri, in which he blames Israel for the alleged deaths in Hamas captivity of his family.

The Hamas line is that the kids and their mother were killed by an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, where the hostages had ended up after Hamas handed them over to another terror faction.

But even assuming the deaths are real, any claim of Israel’s responsibility here is a bloody, filthy lie.

Hamas took a 10-month-old baby hostage, along with his 4-year-old brother and mom.

Hamas handed them to another cadre of soulless killers instead of releasing them at the earliest possible opportunity.

But crucially, Hamas has presented this claim of Israeli culpability without any evidence.

