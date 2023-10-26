New footage shows Israeli hero rescue friends and flee gunmen in his car as his pal ‘is shot in the head’ before ramming Hamas killer off the road

Car chases. Shrapnel wounds. Surrounded by terrorists facing almost certain death.

The story of Dor Kapah, one of the thousands of Israeli civilians partying at the Nova music festival when Hamas gunmen streamed over the Gaza border to launch their ruthless massacre, is truly fit for the silver screen.

Circumstances forced the typically mellow massage therapist to undergo a rapid transformation into bona-fide action hero as he piloted a getaway vehicle filled with terrified civilians from a fleet of rifle-wielding terrorists chasing them down on motorbikes.

His friend escaped death by mere millimetres when shrapnel from a terrorist blast tore off part of his scalp, while Dor himself saved his crew from being shot dead when he managed to ram a Hamas militant off the road.

Now, still facing an agonising wait for news of his friends who were abducted and dragged into Gaza by the Islamist attackers, Dor shares with MailOnline his breathless, adrenaline filled escape from the festival in vivid detail.

