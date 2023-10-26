 New footage shows IDF soldiers ‘neutralize’ Hamas terrorists and rescuing

Watch this never-before-seen footage of combat soldiers from the IDF’s Shaldag Unit operating to neutralize terrorists and rescue the civilians of Kibbutz Be’eri:



Newly-released footage from the Israeli Defense Forces appears to show IDF soldiers gunning down and “neutralize” a car full of Hamas terrorists, before rescuing residents from one of the hardest-hit kibbutzs in the October 7 attacks.In the clip, posted to the official IDF X account, a speeding four-door car full of Hamas combatants veered off a road and crashed into a fence after IDF soldiers shot the driver dead.Two more terrorists fled from the car and dove for cover, but a pair of IDF soldiers advanced with weapons drawn and pursued them.