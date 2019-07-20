Fox News:

New dramatic footage released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Saturday purportedly shows their commandos in black ski masks and fatigues rappelling from a helicopter onto a British oil tanker seized in the Strait of Hormuz.

The video shows several small Guard boats surrounding the larger Stena Impero tanker as it moves through the strait. Above, a military helicopter hovers before several men rappel onto the ship.

The high-quality video, aired on Iranian state TV, appeared to be shot with at least two cameras, one from a speed boat-like vessel and one from the chopper.