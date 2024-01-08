New Epstein files reveal photos of young women, girls on his island

The latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files Monday revealed photos that appear to show girls or young women on his private island in 2006 — as well as his longtime madam and accomplice, who denied being present during that period. The documents were previously sealed or redacted as part of a 2015 lawsuit between Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced financier’s longtime girlfriend and madam who is now a convicted sex trafficker.The photos were part of a filing about Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome, who was not part of the proceedings but laid out the inner workings of Epstein’s “massage network” and testified that the victims referred to Maxwell as “Mamma bear.” Giuffre’s lawyers said the photos “unequivocally” establish Maxwell’s presence on Epstein’s island during a time when she testified under oath that she was “hardly around.”“Ms. Ransome’s testimony proves that what little Defendant did say during her deposition was far from the truth,” Giuffre’s lawyers wrote.Maxwell and Giuffre reached a settlement in the case in 2017. The new filings show that afterward, Maxwell’s lawyers sought a court order telling Giuffre’s side to return confidential documents that had been turned over in the discovery process.

