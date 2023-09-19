New England Patriots season ticket holder Dale Mooney, 53, is ‘beaten to death in the stands at Gillette Stadium by Miami Dolphins fans’ – as cops launch investigation

The #Broncos better beat the shit out of these bums this weekend. Trash ass poverty franchise and fans @dolphins https://t.co/8joKwDnCm1 — Nick (@nevans_77) September 19, 2023

A New England Patriots season ticket holder has been ‘beaten to death’ by a Miami Dolphins fan at the Gillette Stadium, according to witnesses.

Father-of-two Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died following an incident in the 300-tier segment of the arena just before 11pm on Sunday.

The Norfolk County DA’s Office said cops responded to calls for medical aid in the section at 10.57pm and ‘the matter remains under active investigation’.

A photo from the Foxborough, Massachusetts, stadium show EMTs scrambling to revive someone who is out of shot on the ground as worried fans watch on.

Videos also show security trying to break up a scuffle, and medics administering CPR a short time afterwards.

