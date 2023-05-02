The New England Journal of Medicine has been strongly criticized for publishing an academic paper calling for medical students to be taught in racially-segregated groups, with the idea condemned as ‘morally abhorrent’.

The article, written by seven academics, doctors and students at the University of California, San Francisco, was published by the esteemed journal on April 27.

It calls for ‘new approaches’ to teaching – namely, dividing students based on the color of their skin.

‘The approach tailors areas of focus to each identity group to supplement and differentiate the education received in racially integrated spaces, enabling participants to progress more effectively through the next stages of learning,’ the authors write.

They argue that segregating students – ‘as part of a broader antiracism and antioppression curriculum’ – allows different groups to discuss their own experiences without fear.

