WASHINGTON EXAMINER – PAUL BEDARD

At a time when the military is starting to take the potential for an attack on the national electric grid more seriously, a newly declassified report is warning of an electronic world war launched by Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China that could wipe out North America, Europe, and Israel.

With ease and using a primitive nuclear weapon, a “New Axis” of those aggressive nations could “black out” the Western world, dismantle all electricity and electronics, end water and food supply, and lead to millions of deaths in America.

“Nine of 10 Americans are dead from starvation, disease, and societal collapse. The United States of America ceases to exist,” warned the report declassified by recently decommissioned U.S. Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Attack.

The report, written by EMP expert Peter Vincent Pry, revealed EMP war plans drawn up by Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, and even ISIS.

In “Nuclear EMP Attack Scenarios and Combined-Arms Cyber Warfare,” Pry said that the Russians have called EMP a “revolution in military affairs.”