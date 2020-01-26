Food & Wine:

If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking like a drug lord… well, first, maybe clean up your dreams a bit, but second, now you can… at least in name. “El Chapo” is now a beer thanks to the notorious Mexican drug trafficker’s daughter.

El Chapo Mexican Lager plans to sell south of the border at 70.10 pesos (about $3.75) for a 12-ounce bottle, pending government approval, according to USA Today. The price is based on the position Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman ranked on the Forbes 2009 list of the world’s richest people: 701st. Alejandrina Guzman Salazar has reportedly previously used the name and number for an El Chapo clothing line, and unveiled bottles of the cerveza—which feature a tasteful portrait of her father on the label—at a fashion show in Guadalajara last week.