Officials have released more information as to what caused the scary scene in a Corona Planet Fitness where a man held a bloodied victim at knifepoint before being held down by good Samaritans.

In the shocking video, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ronald Chand of Santa Ana, can be heard yelling “Please respect us. Give me water. I need water,” before the 41-year-old victim from Riverside tackled his attacker.

Officers with the Corona Police Department say the victim was transported to a local hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries to his upper body.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Officials say the altercation began in the parking lot of the shopping center when the victim encountered the suspect acting erratically, leading the victim to begin recording the suspect.

The suspect grew agitated, blocked the victim’s car with his own car and stabbed the victim several times before entering the Planet Fitness, detectives told Eyewitness News.

That is when a shocked gym member began recording the video of the two inside.

