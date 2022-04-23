NEW YORK POST:

New details emerged Friday in the heinous murder of Queens mom Orsolya Gaal — from how cops cleverly collected some key evidence, to the steps the suspect’s lawyer is taking to fight the case.

On Tuesday, three days after police say David Bonola, 44, butchered Gaal in her Forest Hills home, NYPD detectives fished out a pair of bloody brown boots from a sanitation truck after it pulled away from the suspect’s home, according to law enforcement sources and witnesses Friday.

“It was in the afternoon. … The cops came and stopped the truck,” said Harry Maraj, a construction worker who witnessed the moment while sitting in Tropical Jade Roti Express on Liberty Avenue.

“They took some bags out of the truck and opened them up,” he said.

