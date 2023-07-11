A bill in California backed by state Democrats could require judges to take race into account when they sentence a convicted criminal.

Bill 852, which was introduced by Democratic Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer in February, aims to ‘rectify racial bias’ in the justice system.

‘It is the intent of the Legislature to rectify the racial bias that has historically permeated our criminal justice system as documented by the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans,’ the bill read.

The piece of legislation – which would see judges weighing how persecuted minorities have been – passed in the California House in May.

The controversial bill comes as the state continues to consider the cost and overall implications of paying black residents reparations for slavery and racism. Some groups have touted up to $800billion to be handed to black people as reparations.

