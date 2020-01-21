REUTERS VIA JERUSALEM POST

A total of 258 cases of the virus were confirmed in the city by the end of Monday and six have died since the outbreak began.

A new virus outbreak in the city of Wuhan has spread to other parts of China, with six people confirmed dead, to the alarm of global health authorities and financial markets.

Little is known about the coronavirus strain, though human-to-human transmission has been confirmed. Some experts say it may not be as deadly as some other coronavirus such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide during a 2002/03 outbreak that also originated from China.

