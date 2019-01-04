MEDIAITE:
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — who was sworn in earlier Thursday — is coming out of the gate swinging at President Donald Trump.
.@RashidaTlaib saying it louder for the people in the back!! ✊🏾#116thCongress pic.twitter.com/VeUq0GwI5E— UndocuNestor (@_NestorRuiz) January 4, 2019
Speaking to a crowd at a reception held by the progressive group MoveOn near Capitol Hill on Thursday night, the new Congresswoman made a sharply worded pledge
Tlaib quoted her son telling her, “Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.” And then she said, “’Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there, we’re gonna impeach the motherf–ker.”
Earlier Thursday, in an interview with NBC, new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not rule out the possibility of impeachment.
